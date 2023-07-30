In the midst of the repercussions for the murder of the Argentine trader Fernando Pérez Algaba, the lawyer for the victim’s family, Sebastián Queijeiro, referred to the main hypotheses of the case that are being analyzed at this time and alluded to the recently released audio recordings. in which a reference from the Boca bar, Gustavo Iglesias, threatened the businessman.

(Also read: Autopsy of businessman found dismembered is known: “His death was 7 days ago”)

“There are several audios, not only that of Gustavo Iglesias. We cannot say that a person is the author of such an act from an audio in which he is threatened due to a debt or a problem that he has had, we cannot link him ”, clarified the lawyer in LN +.

“I cannot suspect or tarnish anyone’s good name until I have sufficient evidence, and even less of such a crime,” said Queijeiro.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the family of Pérez Algaba explained that at this time justice is investigating various hypotheses and highlighted two of them. “One, the simplest, is that it would have been a squeeze that got out of hand and they gave him [a Pérez Algaba] one shot in the leg, another two in the chest, and then they shredded him,” said Queijeiro.

(Also read: “If something happens to me, they are warned”: last words of a dismembered merchant)

“Another hypothesis is that it was premeditated, that they were waiting for it, they looked for it and that it was a message and a signal,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Queijeiro confirmed that in the course of the next few days there will be news of the case related to the requested expertise. “We are waiting for the results of the technical-medical body to find out, for example, if the victim has genetic traces in the nails and if the body has any rigidity where it has shown some sign of defense or something else that may appear,” he said.

The story of Perez Algaba

In another section of the interview, Queijeiro provided details about how the trader began to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies and financial operations.

“When he was very young, he started working with a delivery motorcycle in a fast food store, then he was a coordinator of graduate trips and later he received an inheritance and there he began buying and selling cars, with the sleeve that he had generated of these jobs.

Later he did very well and he dedicated himself to buying and selling luxury cars”, the lawyer began.

“With the pandemic, his work was affected. He was a very capable person and began to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies that grew abysmal. We understand that he made a very important difference for a long time, ”he detailed.

“Then, as everyone knows, Bitcoin hit some impressive highs and then crashed down and that’s where the problems started,” the lawyer continued.

“We understand that a lot of people gave Fernando money, -you have to prove if he gave or asked- and he exchange gave a commission for this money. In an operation this went wrong and he lost a lot of money and with the exchange rate it was making it very difficult for him to return it.

So, there it begins to travel abroad to generate stronger currencies. He made a triangulation between the United States, Europe and Argentina and when he came to Itazaingó all this happened to him ”, concluded Queijeiro.

THE NATION

AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

More news in EL TIEMPO

Ecuador faces a growing wave of violence on the eve of its presidential

El Salvador: How did the ‘drop by drop’ network to which Colombians belonged operate?