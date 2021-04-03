The next F1 race, that of the Emila-Romagna GP in Ímola, will be held without the presence of the public in the stands, as Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna region reported: “The GP of April 18, like the race last November, it will take place behind closed doors. I hope this is the last time without an audience. Of course, we also hope that Formula 1 will return next year and that a lot of people will come. It would mean that we met the challenge ”. In addition to the public restrictions, PCRs and quarantines upon arrival in the Italian country will continue to be mandatory.

And that of Portimao, the third appointment on the calendar, is also postulated as a closed-door race. Despite the fact that Paulo Pinheiro, managing director of the Algarve circuit, said in mid-March that “that if the pandemic situation continues to develop favorably, the racing weekend may take place in front of the spectators”, everything points to Public restrictions at the Portuguese GP, scheduled between April 30 and May 2, will mark the test.