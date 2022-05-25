Culiacán, Sinaloa.- It is the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Sinaloa that is leading the investigation of the deprivation of life of the journalist Luis Enrique “R” where So far no arrest warrants have been issued or identified against the alleged perpetrator(s).

He warned that although the Federal Public Security Secretariat has issued a version on presumed identified persons and that arrest warrants have already been issued, this information is imprecise, and it is probably a confusion on the part of those who have provided these data. .

He indicated that the FGE in its autonomy is the one that governs and preserves in secrecy the evidence that until now contains the investigation folder of which it is this constitutional entity that has the power to disclose what the law allows.

“We are focused on research, we have concrete and reliable data and we are going to distract ourselves from what is said at other levels, because as I told you it is 15 days, perhaps you might think that it is a long time, but we have not wasted it, it is not a simple case, we were not served on the table, there was no flagrant, therefore we have to tie all the ends, all the pieces of the puzzle, “he said.

He pointed out that the collaboration sent by the Federal Public Security Secretariat is appreciated, as is that of its counterpart in the state, who participate in some proceedings, but are not the ones who have the details of it in their hands.

Prosecutor Quiñónez indicated that there are up to 4 lines of investigation where her journalistic activity remains, in one of them; these still do not yield concrete data that allow clarifying the murder of Luis Enrique “R”.

Regarding the case of the deprivation of life, of the make-up artist Alexander Millán, an investigation folder was opened where work is being done to establish lines of investigation; At the moment none of them indicates that it could be a hate crime due to their sexual orientation, as the LGBTT community has pointed out.

In any case, the FGE is attentive to any indication that allows clarifying this and all the crimes that affect society.