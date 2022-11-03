apology is missing



new York The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving caused a stir with a post about a film with content deemed anti-Semitic. The NBA superstar initially rejected criticism and allegations. Now the club and the players have announced a large donation.







NBA superstar Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets wants to donate $ 500,000 (almost 510,000 euros) after his anti-Semitism scandal. The Nets doubled the amount to $1 million. The money should go to an organization that fights against hatred in society. Irving had posted a link to a film on social media with content considered anti-Semitic and had been heavily criticized for it.

After Irving initially rejected the allegations, the 30-year-old now admitted that his behavior was imprudent. However, Irving failed to make an explicit apology. “I reject all forms of hate and oppression and stand firmly with communities that are marginalized every day,” Irving said. “I recognize the negative impact of my contribution on the Jewish community and I accept responsibility . I do not believe that everything said in the documentary is true or reflects my morals and principles.”







Specifically, it was about a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”. The film, based on the 2015 book of the same name, was widely criticized for its anti-Semitic remarks.

It’s not the first time Irving has been criticized. The star player missed numerous Nets games because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Corona.

