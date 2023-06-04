One week after the death of four people in the capsizing of a recreational boat on Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy, there are many more questions than answers left by this event. Although it seems clear that the barge capsized and sank due to the strong winds that hit the area last Sunday, the mystery continues to surround the incident due to the peculiar identity of the twenty-five people who were on board the ‘house-boat’: there were thirteen members of the Mossad, Israel’s secret services, and ten members of the Aise, the Italian counterpart agency, in addition to the skipper of the boat and his wife. Were they really having a birthday party, as first reported? What were the Israeli spies doing in Italy? What role did the owner of the ship and his wife, who was a Russian national, play in the meeting?

It seems difficult that these and other questions will be answered, since the Prosecutor’s Office of the Lombard town of Busto Arsizio, in charge of investigating the incident, has clarified that it will only focus on the causes of the shipwreck and the death of the four people , not in the reasons for such a peculiar encounter. “We are not interested in what the passengers were doing,” explained chief prosecutor Carlo Nocerino in statements to ‘The New York Times’. When the work to raise the boat, named ‘Good..uria’, is finished, Nocerino and his team will be the first to get on board to recover all the information possible. “If we find briefcases, we will confiscate them,” the chief prosecutor clarified.

The investigators will not be able to count on the testimony of the Mossad members, who were quickly flown out of the country by private flight. All their traces in the homes and vehicles they used during their stay in Italy were also erased. Although Israel did not make the identity of the deceased agent public, it did confirm that he had been part of the organization, devoting his life “for decades, even after retirement,” to state security. The authorities in Rome, on the other hand, reported the name of all the people who lost their lives in the sinking. The Israeli spy was called Shimoni Erez, while the two Italian colleagues were Claudio Alonzi, 62, and Tiziana Barnobi, 53. The last fatality was called Anya Bozhkova and she was a Russian national, although she had an unlimited residence permit. in Italy for her marriage to the ship’s skipper, Claudio Carminati.

weather warnings



According to the ‘Corriere della Sera’, the commander of the ‘Good..uria’ had a relationship with the Italian secret services, for which he sometimes carried out work related to logistics. This 60-year-old man with life experience abroad and fluency in several languages ​​is today the main person under investigation for the shipwreck of the ‘house-boat’. It is difficult to explain why he ignored the weather warnings, which indicated the danger of strong winds shaking the area, as it ended up being the case, since the Lake Maggiore was hit by wind gusts of more than 60 kilometers per hour. One of them caused the sinking of the ‘Good..uria’, which was located at a distance of about 150 meters from the shore. Several of the passengers saved their lives by swimming ashore, while others were rescued by various boats that came to their aid. Carminati will also have to answer to the prosecutor why he allowed twenty-five people on board his ‘house-boat’, when the maximum capacity was fifteen.

Among the speculations that appeared in the local newspapers about what led such a large group of Israeli spies to travel to Italy, the ‘Corriere della Sera’ points out the possibility that they were following the trail of the Russian magnates installed on the shores of the lake Elderly. In addition to its scenic beauty, this area adds the attraction of being a few kilometers from Switzerland. Another possibility, according to the aforementioned Milanese newspaper, is that Mossad members were controlling the alleged contacts between Italian companies in the aeronautical sector with Iran, Israel’s staunch enemy. Local media assured that the spies of the Aise and those of the Mossad would have held a meeting before the tragic party in Lake Mayor to exchange information and documents.