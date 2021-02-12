They were the most successful German girl group of all time. The No Angels emerged from the casting show “Popstars” in 2000, and their debut “Daylight in your Eyes” was a great success. Years after the separation, a new edition of the single is now planned.

Nadja Benaissa (lr), Sandy Mölling, Jessica Wahls and Lucy Diakowska want to re-record the old No Angels songs

D.he cult girl group No Angels is currently working on a new music video for their hit “Daylight In Your Eyes”. Jessica Wahls revealed in an interview with radio station MDR JUMP that four of the five founding members are there. Almost seven years after their second breakup, Nadja Benaissa, Lucy Diakovska, Sandy Mölling and Jessica Wahls meet again. Only Vanessa Petruo is not there. She had completely withdrawn from the public eye.

“We are all in Germany now. Lucy and Sandy are still in quarantine so that everything is corona compliant. Because we are guaranteed to take each other in arms, there is no other way after such a long time, “Wahls told the radio station. She explained that the choreography was rehearsed on the Zoom video chat platform. “It’s very funny because it’s all a bit delayed. I finish my movement and then I see how the others finish. “

Already in January the Bild newspaper reports of a possible comeback of Germany’s most famous girl group. Accordingly, an appearance on a major television show was planned.

The band emerged in 2000 from the talent show “Popstars”. With four number one hits, three number one albums and more than five million albums sold in total, the No Angels became the most successful German girl group of all time, according to their label BMG. In 2003, the group initially disbanded, celebrated a comeback in 2007, until the end was announced for the second time in 2014.

At the meeting, the band will decide whether it will stay with a one-time project. “First we shoot a video for Daylight and then I think we will sit down and see if and how the journey continues,” explained Lucy.