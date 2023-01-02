BRASILIA (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered at the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasilia for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s third term inauguration party this Sunday, greeting the PT candidate with songs and red flags, but also demanding punishment for members of the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

“No amnesty! No amnesty”, asked the followers who were in front of the parliamentary office in the Planalto Palace after Lula made a series of criticisms of the previous government and stated that the population had been the victim of the “slow and progressive construction of a genocide”.

“Brazil broke records of feminicides, racial equality policies suffered severe setbacks, there was a dismantling of youth policies, and indigenous rights have never been so outraged in the recent history of the country,” said Lula, reading the report produced by your transition team.

Early this Sunday, people dressed in red circulated through the city, street vendors sold flags with a photo of the president and the flag of Brazil, and last week’s rainy weather gave way to the sun, causing Fire Department cars to throw water on the crowd to beat the heat, in a huge turnout despite tensions over security.

In addition to celebrating the PT’s inauguration after a tough and fierce electoral dispute, the red crowd that took to the esplanade –estimated at around 300,000 people– also participated on Sunday night in a party with cultural attractions, the Festival of the Future, popularly known as “Lulapalooza”, in a mixture of New Year and Carnival, with more than 60 artists on two stages named in honor of Gal Costa and Elza Soares, who died in 2022.

Lula attended the festival shortly after 11 pm, after attending a reception at the Itamaraty for heads of state who came for the inauguration. He was accompanied by his wife Janja, who organized the event, and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, and his wife, Lu. The president thanked his supporters in a quick speech lasting about eight minutes.

“Thank you for what you have done for the country and thank you for what you will still do, because you will help us to govern this country”, Lula told the crowd.

“I’m here again going up the Planalto Palace ramp to show you that it’s possible for us to fix this country. This is what Brazil owes to every woman, every man, every teenager who went to the ballot box to vote, to every person over 90 who went to the ballot box”, added the president, who made a special thanks to the women, to whom he promised work to guarantee equal rights.

The artist and teacher Déborah Santos, 28 years old, traveled from Fortaleza to participate in the inauguration and considered this Sunday a historic day.

“I’m from the Northeast, so there’s a taste of it, an enormous amount of happiness,” she said, recalling the weight of the vote in the Northeast in favor of Lula.

“We are very happy to be living this moment, to be here with so many people… wonderful people. And wanting to strengthen democracy and make it happen in the best way possible. It’s been incredible to get to know Brasilia and to be living this moment that is so beautiful, so beautiful, so beautiful”, said the artist to Reuters.

Brasília began to receive people from all corners of the country in recent days and the increase in movement in the capital’s shops and streets, which are usually empty at this time of year, was already perceptible. Residents opened their doors to receive visitors, some even strangers.

Educator and cultural activist Jonathan Joca, 27, also from Fortaleza, said he traveled to honor the inauguration fueled by a feeling of hope.

“Everyone who is here believes in these expectations of resuming the struggle, of the journey towards democracy, of actually dealing with social, community commitment, the republican commitment. To be resuming a republic”, said Joca.

Concern about cases of violence in the inauguration grew amid episodes of vandalism and security in Brasilia was strengthened after the arrest of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, who confessed to having planned a bomb attack in Brasilia to provoke chaos before Lula rose. the ramp.

This Sunday morning, a 31-year-old man was detained by the Military Police of the Federal District for trying to enter the ceremony at the Esplanada dos Ministérios with a knife and fireworks. According to the PM, the man, who came from Rio de Janeiro, was detained at the inspection point at the entrance to the party and taken to the 5th Police District in the capital.

