The main component of the price of a share is the current profit, to which is added its expected evolution, updated at a discount rate that reflects the different risk premiums. Hence, historically, a positive relationship has been observed between the variation in profit for the current year and the following years with that of the share price. But there are times when this relationship breaks down. 2020 has become one of the most prominent exceptions. The annual revaluation of the MSCI ACWI (the index that includes all stock markets) was 16%, but the fall in profits amounted to -18%. An unprecedented combination that results in a notable rise in one of the most widely used stock market valuation ratios: the PER (obtained by dividing capitalization by earnings). This ratio has shot up to the 25-fold area, which is well above its historical average (16 times).

