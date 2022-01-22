Formula 1 seems destined to go through yet another avoidable controversy in a certainly rather turbulent period in recent weeks. The issue in question this time does not concern the track or the ‘political’ issues between the teams, but rather the side of the Grand Prix. Specifically, that of air shows. In recent days the prohibition, imposed by the top of the sport, of the implementation of performances before the Grand Prix that were carried out by military aircraft and from aircraft that were not powered by sustainable fuels. A ‘ban’ that had immediately made Italy fear for the shows put on before the GPs held in our territory by the Frecce Tricolori. The president of the Automobile Club of Milan also spoke on the matter Geronimo La Russa, who had hoped for a resolution of the affair that would allow not to prevent the shows of the Italian patrol.

Indeed, F1 would have thought of a derogation, but at the moment it would concern the Red Arrows British, also used to perform before the races held on the Silverstone circuit. As reported by the site RacingNews365 in fact, Her Majesty’s planes could be allowed to fly because they are not painted in military colors and do not use current military aircraft, but historical aircraft. The only constraint to be respected at this point would be that linked to the use of sustainable fuels. In fact, it should be remembered that the ban only affects flights with military combat aircraft. For example, it is considered legitimate to use commercial aircraft, mostly linked to brands that sponsor the events, as long as they are equipped with ecological fuels. It remains to be seen whether the derogation from the Red Arrows could open a path that could also be exploited by the Italian Frecce Tricolori.