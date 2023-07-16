Tips on how to keep your car cool usually relate to air conditioning use. But there are still millions of cars in the Netherlands without air conditioning. During this hot period, the owners of these types of cars often have a hard time, but these tips will get you a long way.

The outlook for the coming week is good. At least; if your car has air conditioning. But without air conditioning, with this heat, it’s a lot of puffing on the way. Many people travel to the south for the summer holidays and it is very hot there at the moment. Bad news for owners of oldtimers and youngtimers in particular, but also older small cars often do not have air conditioning – or it is defective. Moreover, there is often no longer a gaseous refrigerant (Freon) for these types of older air conditioning systems, reports the German mobility association ADAC.

Prevent the heat from entering your car

Preparation is everything. Don't let the heat get into your car, that makes a huge difference. If you park your car (in the shade if possible, of course), use sunlight-reflecting screens, which are especially popular with campers and effectively block sunlight. A thermal screen on the windshield prevents the dashboard and vehicle interior from heating up. Other sets of thermal mats for the side and rear windows complement this effective sun protection. With children on board, self-adhesive sun protection films or blinds with suction cups for the rear windows are also recommended. If not available, a light-colored bath towel will also work.

Light colored towels on the chairs

If you have a car with dark seat upholstery, place light-colored towels over the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel. Light-colored seat covers (or fabric) will reflect the light and prevent you from thinking you’re sitting on a barbecue while driving in the heat. If you get into the hot car, open all doors and windows before driving to allow the accumulated hot air to escape. You can speed up this process by, for example, opening and closing the driver’s door several times in succession, which effectively ‘pumps’ the hot air out of the vehicle’s interior. And of course, when driving in a car without air conditioning, the airflow through open windows creates a pleasant breeze.

Wet washcloths on the ventilation

A trick that we know from southern countries is that of a damp cotton blanket or a towel in front of the room window, which creates evaporative cooling. You can also create this effect in the car by hanging damp cotton washcloths or tea towels in front of the air vents. This should provide minimal cooling and is definitely worth a try. Also useful: water sprays (from the cool box) for your face or cold compresses (also from the cool box) for the neck and forearms also provide welcome refreshment, for example for overheated passengers and children.

Put the fan in the car

If there is no air conditioning in the car, you can provide additional cooling with a portable fan that can be connected via the on-board electronics (or cigarette lighter in older cars). This improves air circulation in the vehicle interior, making waiting times at red lights, level crossings or in traffic jams more bearable. However, it is essential to ensure that the additional fan installed in the car does not obstruct visibility and cannot fall down during braking.

Air conditioning seat covers

Also nice: special air conditioning seat covers are for sale in the accessory trade for the car, which can also be connected to the cigarette lighter and thus provide cooling. And of course you wear airy and comfortable clothing made of natural materials such as cotton, hemp or linen in the car. They absorb sweat, reflect the light and that feels more comfortable in the heat. People with long hair should tie it back so that the neck does not get too hot.

