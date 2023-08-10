It is a positive development that the eight Amazon countries have met in recent days to discuss the future of the Amazon region, social and indigenous groups believe, but they add in the same breath that the agreements made are not binding enough. when there is no time to lose.

The so-called Declaration of Belém, the Brazilian city where the summit was held, contains far too general terms, says environmental activist Iremar Ferreira (53) from the Amazon state of Rondônia, for example. “It is sad that the countries have not even wanted to make firm agreements that there will be zero deforestation in 2030. They have not wanted to set a deadline for deforestation, as Lula had suggested, when the situation is alarming.”

Ferreira is part of the International Amazon Forum (FOSPA), to which about a hundred organizations from all Amazon countries are affiliated. “Rivers are drying up, we suffer from extreme heat or flooding. And if deforestation continues at this rate, the Amazon will no longer recover,” he says fiercely.

Calling all rainforest countries

Host Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, emphasized the historical character of the summit at a meeting with the press – at which questions were not allowed – in particular. He also pointed out that there is now a joint call from all countries with rainforest: Indonesia, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo were also present at the Amazon summit. In the run-up to international climate talks later this year, twelve rainforest countries are asking for support from rich countries in maintaining biodiversity and combating climate change. “We are going to [de klimaattop] COP28 with the aim of telling the rich countries that if they really want to preserve the existing rainforest, they have to pay not only to take care of the foliage, but also the people who live under it,” said Lula.

At a meeting of civil society organizations Wednesday, a day after the declaration, they accused host Lula of not wanting to commit to Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s proposal for a total ban on oil extraction in the Amazon.

Large amounts of oil have been found in the mouth of the Amazon River. It is suspected that the Amazon basin also contains oil. Lula’s government has authorized the Brazilian oil group Petrobras to conduct research here. Indigenous activist Alessandra Korap, leader of the Munduruku people from the state of Para, believes that Lula should recant. “Our habitats are being polluted. And we are dealing with a right-wing parliament in Brazil that does not want to expand indigenous rights on our lands. If oil is found in places where we live, we could be hunted, our lives are at stake.”

An estimated 17 percent of the entire Amazon region has now been affected. Scientists warn that if deforestation does not decrease, the Amazon region – which has an area one and a half times the size of the EU – cannot recover.

Although recent figures show a decrease in deforestation compared to a year ago, environmental activist Ferreira says massive reforestation is needed in the open cleared areas. “I would have liked to see that explicitly mentioned in the plan. Together with our organisations, we come up with our own declaration in which we call on the countries to come up with concrete plans for reforestation.”

Amazon Fund

But according to Lula, the result of the summit was positive. “The Amazon is being talked about all over the world, and now the Amazon is speaking to the world. From here Belém, the heart of the Amazon,” he said at the end. Also important are the planned talks about the Amazon fund, in which countries such as Norway and Germany invest. Since Lula took office, countries seem more willing to invest in that fund, while everything was put on hold during the reign of predecessor Bolsonaro.

Activist Ferreira gives Belém’s Declaration as a whole a score of seven and also hopes for more support from the international community. “It is important that rich Western countries that make such a major contribution to the climate crisis also take their responsibility. Let them also invest more and help protect the Amazon. Ultimately, preserving the Amazon concerns us all.”