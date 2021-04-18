D.he deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Carsten Linnemann (CDU), has warned of a vote against possible candidates for Chancellor Armin Laschet and Markus Söder in the parliamentary group. “What we need now is a joint solution and not a fight vote in the parliamentary group. Otherwise there is a risk of opening up trenches that will be difficult to fill again, ”he told the Funke media group. Friedrich Merz had also warned of the scenario beforehand.

Group could vote on Tuesday

The deadline set by CDU chairman Laschet and CSU boss Söder himself for an agreement in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor expires this Sunday. It was initially unclear whether the two rivals would find a solution by evening or early Monday morning, or whether the Union faction would have to decide in the end – probably next Tuesday. On Saturday it was only said from Union circles that Laschet and Söder were in good and constructive talks.

Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top bodies of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday both appeared in the parliamentary group, where there were dozens of requests to speak – more in favor of Söders than for Laschet, according to participants. Both then promised an understanding by the end of the week.

While the CSU is more or less firmly committed to Söder, the situation in the big sister party is much more heterogeneous. Also recently CDU politicians spoke out for Laschet, but also for Söder.

Laschet’s advocates answer

The employees’ wing CDA Laschet supports this. CDA boss Karl-Josef Laumann, who is also minister of social affairs in Laschet’s cabinet in North Rhine-Westphalia, told “Bild am Sonntag”: “Armin Laschet is the right candidate for chancellor of the Union because he embodies a politics of the center and the balance. You can rely on him, he keeps his word. That is not entirely unimportant in politics. “

The chairman of the senior citizens’ union of the CDU, Otto Wulff, has also stood behind the CDU boss. “I do not believe in making politics on the basis of daily opinions or choosing the candidate for chancellor after the surveys,” said Wulff of the German press agency in Berlin. “We have to act out of conviction. And the governing bodies of the CDU are, like me, convinced that Laschet is the right candidate for Chancellor for the Union. “

Laschet has “the important talent to integrate. Not only in the party, but also the people in the country, ”said Wulff. “And that seems to me to be one of the most important tasks we are currently facing: Corona crisis, climate change, social cohesion.”

Does Söder want to “destroy” the CDU?

The North Rhine-Westphalian CDU politician Dennis Radtke warned Söder to finally let Laschet go first – otherwise the CDU could found a state association in the CSU home state Bavaria. “If Söder wants to force the candidacy for chancellor, if he wants to destroy the CDU, then founding the CDU in Bavaria must no longer be a taboo,” said Radtke to the ZDF capital city studio on Saturday. The 41-year-old European parliamentarian from Bochum is deputy CDA federal chairman and a member of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU state executive, of which Laschet is also a member.

For decades it has actually been the case that the CDU and CSU do not want to compete with one another. The CSU therefore does not take part in elections outside of Bavaria, the CDU is not active in Bavaria.

The CDU state chairman of Thuringia, Christian Hirte, on the other hand, spoke indirectly in favor of Söder with a view to the survey figures. Laschet and Söder were commissioned by the party bodies and the parliamentary group to reach an agreement. “The desire in the majority of voters and the CDU is obvious,” he said.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich accused the Union of neglecting the corona policy during the debate about the candidacy for chancellor. He said of “Bild am Sonntag”: “It is really frightening what our coalition partner is up to. Day after day, the CDU and CSU frivolously mess around with their internal dispute over power and vanity instead of worrying about the important things. “