The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the unions have closed without agreement the this Friday’s meeting for the distrust of the Renfe strike that will begin next Monday, for which both parties have been located to continue negotiating during this weekend.

Sources from the department directed by Óscar Puente have pointed out to Europa Press that “negotiation is still open.” «The Ministry and the Generalitat de Cataliña are working together to have an agreement. And, in this line, we maintain that will for consensus until the last minute, ”they have indicated.

On the other hand, union sources have assured Europa Press that after the end of the first meeting to achieve the agreement “everything follows as it was.” “No progress than good intentions,” they have stressed.

The Ministry began on Thursday to negotiate with the unions the distrust of the strike in Renfe, only four days before the stoppages. This meeting was convened this Friday afternoon to agree on a definitive solution that will distrust Monday’s protests and the next 19, 24, 26 and 28 March and April 1 and 3.









The unions ask that the new company that is believed in Catalonia to manage Rodalies to continue belonging to Renfe, so that workers do not have to change the company or grow artificial public spending caused by duplicating the structure.

In addition, They request that the R1 continue belonging to Adif And, in this way, to the European network, so that trains can continue to circulate without problems from Catalonia to the rest of Spain and Europe.

Besides, They ask to be part of all the negotiations that are carried out in this regard, as well as those that deal with the entry into the capital of Renfe merchandise of a private partner, as agreed with the government in previous agreements.

However, some of these requests collide with the political agreements signed between PSOE and ERC, which propose the creation of a new company in charge of the Generalitat, and that, for the moment, have not given the unions to be part of the negotiations.