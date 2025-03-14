The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the unions have closed without agreement This Friday’s meeting for the distrust of the Renfe strike that will begin next Monday, for which both parties have been located to continue negotiating during this weekend.

Department sources led by Óscar Puente have indicated that “Negotiation remains open.” “The Ministry and the Generalitat are working together so that there is an agreement. And, in this line, we maintain that will of consensus until the last minute,” they have indicated.

On the other hand, union sources have assured that after the end of the first meeting to achieve the agreement “Everything continues as it was.” “No progress than good intentions,” they have stressed.

The Ministry began to negotiate with the unions the distrust of the strike in Renfe, only four days before the strikes start. This meeting was convened this Friday afternoon to agree on a definitive solution that will distrust Monday’s protests and the next 19, March 24, 26 and 28 and April 1 and 3.

The unions ask that the new company that is believed in Catalonia to manage Rodalies to continue belonging to Renfe, so that the workers Do not have to change company nor grow artificial public spending caused by duplicating the structure.

Also request that the R1 continue belonging to Adif And, in this way, to the European network, so that trains can continue to circulate without problems from Catalonia to the rest of Spain and Europe.

In addition, they ask to be part of all the negotiations that are carried out in this regard, as well as those that deal with the entry into the capital of Renfe merchandise of a private partner, as agreed with the government in previous agreements.

However, some of these requests collide against the political agreements signed between PSOE and ERC, that propose the creation of a new company in charge of the Generalitat, and that, for the moment, have not given the unions to be part of the negotiations.