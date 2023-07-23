FromAndrew Schmid close

Friedrich Merz speaks out against a party ban on the AfD. In his opinion, the firewall is to the right – but there could be cooperation in local politics.

Berlin – The AfD is constantly gaining percentage points in surveys and is currently in second place behind the Union. In political Berlin, a lot is currently revolving around the question of how the soaring of the partly right-wing extremist party can be curbed. There is also sometimes talk of prohibitions, even off CDU-Rows. party leader Friedrich Merz clearly rejects it. “Party bans have never led to solving a political problem,” he said on Sunday in the ZDF summer interview.

Merz against AfD ban and Wanderwitz’ “individual opinion”

Merz is reacting to a corresponding proposal by the CDU member of the Bundestag Marko Wanderwitz IPPEN.MEDIA. Despite legal hurdles, Wanderwitz believes the time has come for a ban. “I have long been of the opinion that an AfD ban procedure is urgently needed and has a high chance of success,” the former Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany told our editorial team. Defensive democracy does not mean acting too late. “It is high time for an AfD ban procedure.” Merz described these statements as “an individual opinion in the parliamentary group that we do not share”.

Merz reiterated that the Union would not cooperate with the AfD. However, he limited this to “legislatures” and “government formations”. Local politics is different from state and federal politics. If the AfD has now elected a district administrator in Thuringia and a mayor in Saxony-Anhalt, then these are democratic elections, said Merz. “We have to accept that. And of course the local parliaments have to look for ways to shape the city, the state and the district together.”

“Of course there is an alternative – for Germany”

When asked what the AfD offers people and what the CDU does not, Merz replied: “We do not measure ourselves against the AfD, we are the largest opposition faction in the German Bundestag. This makes us the alternative to this federal government.” The Union must now provide concepts and regain trust. That is a difficult path. “We’ve been doing really well for a year and a half now. But we still have to improve.”

Merz once again took up a term that he had already heard on Wednesday during the exam CSU-Landesgruppe in the Upper Bavarian monastery Andechs. At that time he called the Union the “alternative for Germany with substance”. He now said on ZDF that the opposition is always an alternative to the federal government. That’s how democracy is. “There is a government and of course there is an alternative to this government – ​​for Germany. In Germany, for Germany.” (as/dpa)