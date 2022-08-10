Despite the high temperatures in the coming days, no additional measures are needed nationally against the drought for the time being. This was decided on Wednesday by the so-called Water Shortage Management Team (MTW), consisting of experts from Rijkswaterstaat, water boards, drinking water companies, provinces and ministries, a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat confirms. Additional measures may be taken regionally. The drought is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

There has been an official water shortage for a week, with more demand for water than comes in via rain and rivers. There is no shortage of drinking water. However, the drought is problematic for skippers, among others: due to the low water level in the Rhine in particular, they can transport less cargo and traffic jams are created at the locks. The lack of precipitation is also a challenge for farmers, who fear for their harvest, and it is harmful to nature.

The water boards have taken measures to retain water and to distribute it as well as possible. For example, a ban has been announced to spray crops with surface water and lock restrictions apply to ships. In addition, the water level of the IJsselmeer is kept as high as possible as a water buffer and pumps and sluices have been used in various places to properly distribute the water between the rivers.