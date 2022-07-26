WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Another allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is among options that could be considered to help countries facing repercussions from the war in Ukraine, but there are no active discussions. on the matter, IMF officials said on Tuesday.

“There has been no discussion at the IMF about an additional allocation of SDRs,” an IMF spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Despite recent developments and high global uncertainty, it would be premature to conclude that the global need for long-term reserves has changed significantly.”

The statement came after the economic adviser and director of the IMF’s research department, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said that a new allocation of SDRs, reserve assets issued by the institution, is “part of a menu of options that the Fund is currently exploring” to help countries dealing with crises caused by high food and energy costs.

The IMF in August 2021 created and issued $650 billion in SDR assets to help member countries recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the spokesperson said most still hold those assets as reserves.

More than 45 progressive U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Pramila Jayapal, both Democrats, this month called on U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to support a new allocation. of SDRs of at least $650 million to stave off famine and a destabilizing debt crisis in developing countries.

The issuance of SDRs of this size last year did not require legislative approval in the United States, the controlling shareholder of the IMF.

Gourinchas said an allocation of SDRs “is not a panacea” for the difficulties faced by developing countries and that there are limitations on how this can help states.

Another factor complicating the issuance is that Russia, as a member of the IMF, would receive an allocation, which would attract political opposition because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Fund spokesperson said the IMF is currently focused on channeling SDRs from wealthier members to those in need of additional reserve assets.

This includes increasing reserve lending through the Poverty Reduction and Growth Fund and establishing the new Resilience and Sustainability Fund to include vulnerable middle-income countries. The IMF expects to start lending from the new fund in October.

(By David Lawder)