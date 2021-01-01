New Zealand’s charismatic captain Kane Williamson said he was surprised to overtake Australian batsman Steve Smith and Indian captain Virat Kohli in the ICC Test rankings to reach the top.Williamson (890) scored 129 and 21 during New Zealand’s 101-run win in the first Test match against Pakistan, earning him 13 rating points which helped him to top the batting rankings at the end of the year. He replaced Smith, who slipped to third in the Melbourne Test against India, scoring zero and eight runs.

Williamson is shocked!

Kohli (879) is in second place. In the video released on the ICC’s Twitter handle, Williamson said, “Both these players (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) are better than me. It is surprising and enjoyable to get ahead of players like him. He said, ‘These are two players who have taken the game forward in all formats over the years. I am very lucky to have played against him. ‘