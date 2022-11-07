This M4 pick-up is secretly better than the M3 pick-up from BMW itself.

The SEMA Show in Las Vegas is a madhouse, full of unique creations. A Ferrari 308 GTB with a Honda four-cylinder, for example. Of course we can’t cover everything that was shown at SEMA, but we didn’t want to withhold this one from you: there was also a real M4 pick-up.

This immediately reminds us – and perhaps you too – of a piece of German humor from 2011. Then BMW introduced a pick-up version of the then BMW M3 as an April 1 joke. They did that with the necessary German gründlichkeit, because they had actually put the saw in an M3.

So there was now a similar project at SEMA, but with the new one BMW M4 as basis. Here too, the rear seat and trunk have given way to a cargo box, making it a kind of Australian ute. The M4 has been renamed ‘M4 Maloo’, which is also a reference to Holden’s utes.

The M4 Maloo is a project of the American DinMann. They actually did a better job than BMW with their M3 E92 pickup, as DinMann went to the trouble of making a special C-pillar. BMW had just abruptly sawed off the roof behind the B-pillar at the time.

DinMann did not set the saw in the basic M4, but in the thickest version: the M4 Competition. This pick-up has 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This also applies to the four-wheel drive version. The M4 Maloo can therefore compete with the fattest Australian utes.

Unfortunately, the fact that this is an M4 pickup was apparently not enough to stand out at SEMA. That is why the car is also equipped with a showy wrap and forged carbon. Other than that it is not a normal wrap, but blue colored PPF. Just so you know.

Unfortunately, there is little decent footage available of this creation, so we have to make do with two photos and an amateur video. But that should be enough to get an idea of ​​whether or not this M4 pickup is successful. Just call!

