The tropical wave number three will move to the south of the coasts of Chiapas and it will cause rains in the southeast of Mexico during this Thursday, while in 20 of the 32 states of the country, temperatures above 40 ° C are expected due to the presence of the third heat wave of the season, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

The dependency belonging to Conagua also reported that between this Wednesday night and Thursday morning there will be heavy punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks and strong winds in Oaxaca and Chiapas, showers in Zacatecas, Guerrero, Tabasco and Campeche; while in San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo the winds will have gusts between 40 to 60 km/h and there will be a probability of dust storms.

The climate described above will be caused by the interaction of a dry line in the north of the country with the subtropical jet stream, as well as extended low-pressure channels in southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula and instability at high levels of the atmosphere.

For this Thursday, the atmospheric conditions will cause rain and showers accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail in Coahuila and Guerrero, as well as isolated rains in the State of Mexico, Michoacán, Veracruz and Quintana Roo, with heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas; winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in the east, west, center, south, southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula.

On the other hand, the third heat wave of the season will cause temperatures above 40 °C in Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, Puebla (north), Morelos and Yucatán, and may even exceed 45°C in Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, Durango, State of Mexico, Michoacán, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

The third heat wave will prevail with temperatures above 40 °C in 23 entities of the country

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, Puebla (north), Morelos and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Thursday morning from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California and Chihuahua.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a morning with clear skies with mist and a temperate environment. During the afternoon, a hot atmosphere and partly cloudy skies, without rain in Mexico City and probability of isolated rains in the State of Mexico. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 15 to 17 °C and the maximum from 32 to 34 °C. For Toluca, Edomex, the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 °C and the maximum from 28 to 30 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains in Michoacán. No rain in the rest of the region. Temperate environment during the morning and very hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas; these rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and possible hail fall, as well as cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods; as well as showers in Guerrero. Temperate environment in the mountains, warm in coastal areas during the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Skies with scattered clouds during the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon, with isolated rains in Veracruz, and no rain in Tabasco. Warm environment in the morning and very hot to extremely hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains in Quintana Roo, without rain in Campeche and Yucatan. Warm environment in the morning, very hot in Yucatan and Quintana Roo, being extremely hot in Campeche in the afternoon. Southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, without rain in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes. Cool environment in the morning; In the afternoon, a hot to very hot environment in the region, being extremely hot in San Luis Potosí. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Clear skies in the morning and scattered clouds in the afternoon. No rain in the region. Temperate environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon in the region. Northeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Guanajuato.