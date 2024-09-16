“Alexion is committed to exploring the still unknown areas of rare diseases. We know that when we are successful, we can provide patients with solutions that can drastically improve their quality of life. With this line of research, we have managed to provide patients affected by neuromyelitis optica, a very serious disease that leads to progressive disability, with a very effective solution that allows them to live an equally excellent quality of life”. This was stated by Anna Chiara Rossi, vice president and general manager Italy of Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease, during the meeting in which Astrazeneca, together with Alexion, announced that the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of ravulizumab for the treatment of adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are positive for the anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody (Ab+). This is the first long-acting complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of this rare disease.

“We have been committed for over thirty years to the development and transformation of the lives of patients affected by a rare disease – adds Rossi – One of the fundamental aspects is trying to make transformative drugs available to these people. This means taking on challenges and doing research in areas that are currently unexplored, where the probability of failure is very high indeed”.