“Ravulizumab, whose efficacy and safety in the treatment of patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder were tested in the phase 3 Champion – Nmosd study, is a monoclonal antibody that acts directly on complement fraction 5. It is an innovative mechanism of action compared to other drugs used in the past, which, acting as immunosuppressants, created problems of infections or oncogenic risk”. This is what Carlo Pozzilli, full professor at the Department of Human Neurosciences at La Sapienza University in Rome and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at the S. Andrea Hospital in Rome, said during the meeting organized by AstraZeneca, together with Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease, commenting on the reimbursement of treatment in adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (Nmosd) who are positive for the anti-aquaporin-4 (Aqp4) antibody (Ab+).

“This drug – adds Pozzilli – has demonstrated an efficacy never seen in previous studies: I was lucky, in fact, to test this drug on patients and to see that there were no relapses in any of the patients studied in the trial over a period of almost two years. Now we also have a longer follow-up, of about two and a half years and this efficacy has been maintained over time. The results of the study were recently presented at a conference in Canada. It is a drug that is administered intravenously every 2 months, thus facilitating convenience for the patient – he concludes – compared to similar drugs that were instead infused every 15 days”.