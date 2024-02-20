NMDC Group, a global specialist in the field of engineering, supply, construction and marine dredging, is participating in the Egypt Energy Exhibition 2024, the largest energy conference and exhibition in Egypt, North Africa and the Mediterranean region.

The exhibition, which began yesterday and will last for three days at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, constitutes a major platform for pioneers and innovators to showcase the latest projects and developments witnessed by the sector within the entire supply and value chains.

During its participation in the exhibition, the group highlights its extensive experience in implementing a number of qualitative projects in the energy and dredging sectors, including its significant contribution to the Suez Canal Duplication Project, which aims to facilitate global maritime trade.

The group will also display miniature models of the “DLS 4200” and “Ghasha” ships, which embody the level of technological leadership that the group has reached and its constant keenness to continue excellence. Visitors will be introduced to the structure of the two ships and their various functions.

Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said on this occasion that participating in the Egypt Energy Exhibition provides them with an exceptional opportunity to highlight the group’s ongoing efforts in reshaping the landscape within the energy and marine engineering sectors through innovation, accumulated experience, and global presence.

He expressed his aspiration to exchange visions with prominent leaders in the sector during the event about the most important current trends that shape the future of the energy sector, pointing out that the group is presenting its experiences and the technological progress it has achieved to keep pace with the continuous innovations and changing challenges facing this sector.

He pointed out that the group has developed ambitious plans to expand into new markets, with a special focus on clean energy initiatives, adding that during its participation in the exhibition, it will discuss the regional and international efforts made towards achieving climate neutrality, based on its vision that raises the importance of opportunities aimed at removing carbon and achieving climate neutrality. A more sustainable future for all.”

The success of the “NMDC” group, which specializes globally in the field of engineering, marine dredging, supply and construction, is due to its fleet and advanced technologies, and to the skills and dedication of its staff who brilliantly manage the most complex projects, in addition to its constant keenness to provide a work environment that stimulates innovation, cooperation and continuous improvement.