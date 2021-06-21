Kevin Recio

Monterrey / 06.21.2021 05:03:09

After the government of Mexico City announced that it will leave it up to each public or private school to “decide, freely and by consensus, to continue with face-to-face classes as Community Learning Centers,” the Nuevo León government clarified that it will maintain its position to return to face-to-face classes until August 30, if the epidemiological traffic light so decides.

Consulted by MILLENNIUM, Julio González, state social communication coordinator, expressed via WhatsApp that “face-to-face classes are discarded and for the next school year all it depends on how the infections progress (from covid-19) and vaccination ”.

He specified that face-to-face classes are not guaranteed the next school year either.

“The document issued by the Federation is what (we) issued on Thursday,” González said.

Last Thursday, amid the controversy and confusion, Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón announced that the primary and secondary schools will return to face-to-face activities from today in 25 rural municipalities.

The head of the Executive Branch ended by clarifying that the return of face-to-face school activities will be for teachers and not for students.

A day later, he pointed out that if the traffic light remains green, the return to school could take place on August 30.