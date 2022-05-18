With the disaster of the Debanhi case in tow, the prosecutor blames the media for the crisis.

Although in the last 58 years Nuevo León is fourth in disappearances, prosecutor Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez not only denies the current crisis but also blames the traditional media and networks for generating a “psychosis.” As if in the Debanhi case the institution in charge of him was efficient, he said at the inauguration of the Cybercrime, Digital Law and Cybersecurity Research Center of the State Autonomous University:

“A psychosis has been generated that has even transcended borders…”.

And he assured that the increase in figures is not due to the fact that the crime is committed more frequently, but rather because society trusts more in denouncing it.

In dumbbell with him, Aldo Fasci Zuazua, head of Security in NL, said that if the numbers rise it is because the state authorities, unlike others, do not make up the data.

The statements of both machuchones coincide with the most recent report of the National Registry of Missing, Unlocated and Located Persons, stating that from 1964 to date the whereabouts of more than 100,000 probable victims are unknown, almost a third of which (31 thousand 533) disappeared in three and a half years of the government of the fourth transformation.

Of that total, Jalisco, with 14 thousand 937; Tamaulipas, with 11,923, and the State of Mexico, with 10,848, surpass Nuevo León, where 6,218 were recorded in the same period (fifth place is Veracruz, with 5,737).

It is fair to note that, between 1964 and April 2022, of 145,519 men and women reported missing, the remains of 9,914 were found, and 135,605 people were found alive.

With regard to Nuevo León, so far in 2022 alone, there have been 420 reports of disappearances, but 90 percent of those wanted turned up alive. This means that something less than 40 have not been located and precisely for this reason, contrary to what prosecutor Guerrero Gutiérrez supposes, the entity is experiencing a crisis of disappearances that in no way invented the means to create a supposed “psychosis.”

As for femicides, the prosecutor reported that eight have been committed this year, but admitted that 33 women are still missing.

Organs related and similar to the Research Center that the UANL inaugurated should have the federal governments and those of the 32 entities.

For the National Citizen Council of the National Person Search System, the State must create a National Prevention Plan, a national search program; registries of common and clandestine graves; of unidentified or unclaimed deceased; a national forensic data bank; an exhumation and identification program; regulate the Law on Forced Disappearance and that committed by individuals; a National Search System, the guidelines of the National Registry of Disappeared and Not Located, and a single system of technological and computer information…

#Psychosis #disappearances