Monterrey Mexico.– The Government of Nuevo León assured that the estimated damages from storm “Alberto” are around 1,500 million pesos, only accounting for breakdowns in state infrastructure, so the damage in the municipalities still needs to be added up.

After holding a private meeting with mayors and representatives of municipalities, Hernán Villarreal, Secretary of Infrastructure, pointed out that the state damages include the Par Vial and La Huasteca.

“There are 1,500 million already including the main arteries of the Par Vial, that is what we were (estimating),” said Villarreal, “first it was a billion, but more damage has already begun to appear and we are talking about around 1,500 million initially.” .

“(The damage) has to do with the banks of the Santa Catarina River, the pure Par Vial and La Huasteca.”

This new amount comes hours after Governor Samuel García had initially estimated the damage from last week’s storm at one billion pesos, without detailing that he was only referring to the state effects.

In addition to this amount, the official said, the damages need to be accounted for in the municipalities of the entity, who have a deadline to deliver them by midnight tonight.

“What was agreed is that the Municipalities present all the reconstruction projects due to the impact of the storm ‘Alberto’ because we are going to go to Mexico City tomorrow and we need to keep an account of all the damages,” he said.

“We gave them a deadline to deliver the damages today at midnight and be able to go to Mexico City early tomorrow, since half of the municipalities have delivered the information, some are going to complement other things, hopefully today (it will be ready). ), with the exception of two municipalities that stated they had no damage, which are Apodaca and Escobedo.”

When asked about how they seek to fund the damage, the official explained that Samuel García proposed three options, among which is directly requesting resources from Segob to address the natural disaster.

Furthermore, the second source of resources would be to request a loan for public works financed by Banobras and a third option is to use the 5 percent debt that is approved in this year’s Budget, which would be around 6 billion pesos.