A commercial vehicle paint shop is also located at the address: SL Services Spuiterij Lingewaal. It is not entirely clear what exactly is on fire and at which company or companies the fire is raging.

The fire brigade was alerted around 8.45 pm and not much later scaled up to a major fire. It is currently unfolding. Several fire engines are fighting the fire. The fire releases large black clouds of smoke. These are clearly visible in the wide area. The A2 Utrecht-Den Bosch highway between Beesd and Geldermalsen is closed due to poor visibility due to smoke development, Rijkswaterstaat reported around 10 p.m.

The fire brigade advises residents in the immediate vicinity to close windows and doors and to switch off the mechanical ventilation.

A commercial vehicle paint shop is also located at the address: SL Services Spuiterij Lingewaal. It is not entirely clear what exactly is on fire and at which company or companies the fire is raging. See also Television review Sherlock series author Steven Moffat's novelty The Time Traveler's Wife is based on a hit novel that already seems completely outdated.

#NLAlert #large #fire #car #parts #company #Beesd #closed #due #smoke