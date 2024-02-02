A major fire broke out at a boat shed on the Jupiter in Poeldijk on Friday evening. The fire spread to an adjacent building. It is not yet known whether there have been any injuries. The fire can be seen for miles around. Police and fire brigades urgently warn local residents to close windows and doors. The riot police were deployed to keep the public in the area at a distance.

