The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Masis Mayilyan on Monday, October 19, met with diplomats of foreign states accredited in Armenia and called on them to recognize the independence of the NKR, the Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized state said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the ombudsmen for human rights of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and the unrecognized republic Artak Beglaryan. The list of representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states has not been specified.

“As an additional threat to regional peace, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (NKR) named Turkey’s direct participation in the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan, including through the transfer and involvement of international armed terrorists in the armed forces of Azerbaijan. The Artsakh Foreign Minister stressed that the international community cannot remain neutral in the issue of the choice between war and peace, as its indifference contributes to the isolation of the people of Artsakh. And this is exactly what Azerbaijan and Turkey are striving for, which regard the isolation of Artsakh as an important element of military confrontation and aggression, “the foreign ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic quotesRIA News“.

Mayilyan stressed that in connection with the current humanitarian situation, when the civilian population and infrastructure of vital importance are deliberately attacked, it is necessary to provide assistance directly to the people of Karabakh from various international organizations. And as an effective measure to end the military conflict and establish peace in the region, the minister called on the international community to “recognize the independence of the Artsakh Republic”.

On October 19, French Senator Valerie Boyer announced the submission of a document on the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to the Senate this week. According to her, she intends to introduce a document to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to condemn the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan on the territory of the republic. In addition, she stated that “to resist the Azerbaijani offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh means to resist the spread of Turkish Islam in Europe.”

On the same day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that the time had not yet come for negotiations on the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On October 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for the deployment of Russian observers in the NKR. At the same time, the diplomat noted that the decision remains with Baku and Yerevan.

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh took place on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, challenging the ownership of the region, blamed each other for aggravating the conflict.

On October 9, following negotiations held in Moscow at the initiative of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. However, hostilities resumed on the day appointed for the armistice. Baku and Yerevan continued to blame each other for attacks and deaths of civilians.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on a new truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later, Yerevan accused Baku of violating the regime, reporting about artillery and rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.