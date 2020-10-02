The Karabakh doctors managed to save the life of the French journalist Le Monde, wounded during the fighting, the Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reported on Thursday, October 1.

“Artsakh doctors managed to save the life of a French journalist who was seriously wounded as a result of shelling of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the city of Martuni,” the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, it became known that a group of journalists had come under fire from the Azerbaijani army in the Karabakh city of Martuni. Two representatives of the French newspaper Le Monde and a reporter for the Armenian 24news were injured; Russian Dmitry Elovsky was not injured. Later it became known that the Le Monde correspondent was in serious condition, he was operated on in Stepanakert.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on September 29 called for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. In turn, Macron said the next day that regional crises, including the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, cannot be resolved without Russia’s participation.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on information regarding the transfer of foreign mercenaries to Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that militants of illegal armed groups come to the conflict zone, in particular, from Syria and Libya, to directly participate in hostilities.