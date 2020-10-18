The Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) reported 40 more soldiers killed in battles with Azerbaijani units in the Karabakh conflict zone.

According to InterfaxThus, since the beginning of hostilities in the NKR, 673 servicemen of the defense army of the unrecognized republic were killed.

Recall that on the eve of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on an armistice, which was to come into force at midnight on October 18. However, by Sunday morning, the parties began to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced about artillery and rocket attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that the military of the opposite side fired from artillery and mortars around Jebrail, as well as the liberated villages on the Araz River.

Note that earlier, after the meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia also agreed on a ceasefire in the region, but even then the hostilities continued.