The Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic appealed to the world community with an appeal to recognize the independence of Karabakh against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region. The corresponding statement is published on website departments.

The ministry stressed that the recognition of the republic is the only mechanism for restoring peace and security in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The corresponding measure is necessary to ensure the rights of citizens to life and peaceful development, the document says.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the efforts of the heads of the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group and the international community, who had earlier called on the parties to the armed conflict to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations.

“All the demands and appeals of the international community are cynically rejected by the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and terrorist organizations,” the diplomats said.

The ministry also added that the actions of the Azerbaijani army are accompanied by serious violations of international humanitarian law, laws and customs applied during armed conflicts. According to the information of the diplomatic service, the Azerbaijani-Turkish armed formations are deliberately shelling cities, villages and civilian objects.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh worsened last Sunday. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of escalating the conflict. The victims and the dead are not only among the military, but also among the civilian population.

It was reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan launched an offensive in the southern and northern directions of Karabakh. The Karabakh Defense Army managed to stop the large-scale offensive of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, however, the fighting in the Karabakh conflict zone continues.