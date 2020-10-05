In the absence of a Ballon d’Or to use for 2020, as a result of COVID-19, its organizers are working on a historical perspective of the award. Specifically, in the so-called ‘Ballon d’Or Dream Team‘, that the magazine France Football has begun to reel this Monday, with Dramatic news for a legend of Espanyol: Tommy N’Kono.

Cameroonian is among the diez candidates to become the best goalkeeper of all time, or rather, since the mid-50s of the last century (that is why, for example, Ricardo Zamora does not appear), which is the period that the jury has been evaluating. N’Kono, a myth not only of Espanyol but also of Cameroon and all of African football, will submit to the judgment of the 170 international analysts that usually award the Ballon d’Or, and You will know in December if you have been chosen.

The names that appear in the relationship obviously rank like N’Kono himself on a superlative level.

Is about Gordon banks (author of the eternal stop to Pelé in the World Cup in Mexico-70), Gianluigi Buffon (World champion and top international with Italy, as well as N’Kono’s football godson), Iker Casillas (white icon and of the Spanish National Team, architect of the 2010 World Cup), Sepp maier (also world champion and three European Cups in a row), Manuel Neuer (with a World Cup and two Champions), Peter schmeichel (who won the Euro 92 and the Champions 99), Edwin van der sar (European champion with Ajax and Manchester United), Lev Yashin (The Black Spider, with Olympic Games, a European Championship and the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or) and Dino zoff (World champion in 1982 and winner of the UEFA Cup with Juventus).