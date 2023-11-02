In Finland they have Sonkajärvi, or the wife-carrying championship. We will report on that another time. In Friesland you have fierljeppen, where they see who can jump the farthest over a ditch. Real. And in Zeeland they hold the National Headwind Cycling Championships. It’s exactly what you think it is: cycling against the wind. Today, 300 participants stood at the line to see who would win.

If you respond that wind just had to be with a ‘t’, you are out. Perfect weather conditions and a cancellation are close together in this sport. That became clear today when the National Championships were canceled at the last minute. The race would start at 12 noon at the Oosterscheldekering with the finish 8.5 kilometers away. Ultimately, the race came to a halt because the municipality was obstructive.

No NK Headwind Cycling in 2023

“The wind speed itself is fine, but the peaks are too high,” organizer Jacco Terheggen told the Provincial Zeeland Courant. The organization sees it as ‘a present that stands in front of you, but which you are not allowed to unwrap’. Terheggen adds: ‘Everyone was looking forward to it, but it had to be done safely. All participants must remain on their bicycles.’ That seems to be a much nicer ride indeed.

It is too unsafe to allow the National Headwind Cycling Championships to continue until 5 p.m. Unfortunately we won’t get an evening version of the National Championships. Even if Jan de Wind lies down a bit, the match will not take place. Thanks to the stream that was named Ciarán and keeps half of Europe in fear and trembling. But we are now talking about headwinds.

A brief look at the history of the NK Headwind Cycling. This year would be the eighth edition of the Dutch championship. The first race was held in 2013. Two years ago, the cycling race was canceled for the same reason as now. Then we had to deal with a storm with one letter less, storm Ciara. In 2017 and 2019 the race was canceled because there was not enough storm. You notice it; they are not easily satisfied at the NK Tegenwindfietsen.