Dhe daily newspaper “Le Monde” is becoming more French again: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has given his shares in the Monde group, which also includes “Télérama”, “Le Courrier international”, “La Vie” and “HuffPost”, to the media -Holding NJJ Press sold. The value of the shares is estimated at fifty million euros. The future main shareholder Xavier Niel, who owns NJJ Press, is the founder of the Internet provider Free and is heavily invested in media: He owns newspapers such as “Nice-Matin”, “France-Antilles” and “Paris-Turf” and has bought up or financed various websites , including “Mediapart”.

Niel transfers the newly acquired shares to the Fonds pour l’indépendance de la presse (Found for the Independence of the Press), which he founded in 2021; Matthieu Pigasse, the third shareholder, also wants to sell his shares to the fund, which, according to “Le Monde”, will now own 72.5 percent of the capital. A further 25.4 percent is owned by a Pôle d’indépendance, which unites the society of editors and that of readers; the rest is distributed among individual shareholders.

This division occurs after several conflicts. In 2019, Kretinsky and Pigasse wanted to buy the Spanish Prisa group’s shares in Le Monde, a power grab that Niel and the Monde editors rejected. Most recently, Niel and Kretsinsky competed for the Casino supermarket chain. But the Czech remains in the French media market: he owns titles like “Elle” and “Marianne”; He recently gave the daily newspaper “Libération” a financial injection of fifteen million euros.

An eventful time is coming to an end for “Le Monde”: Since the entry of three major shareholders in 2010 – against which Emmanuel Macron, then a banker and advisor to the editorial company, had defended himself – there have been frequent conflicts. The transaction takes place in a market characterized by concentration induced by industrialists. Problematic effects emerged when the entrepreneur Vincent Bolloré gave the centrist “Journal du dimanche” a right-wing extremist management.







Niel is not Bolloré, but enthusiasm seems misplaced; for example that of the “Le Monde” board of directors, which sees the new structure as a movement towards editorial independence, which is guaranteed by bodies such as a charter, an ethics committee or the editors’ right of veto. Sure: the group’s media are comparatively well protected from interference by shareholders, but they are not independent.