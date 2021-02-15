On the way to the finish line in Roquetas de Mar. On one side, the pink flamingos hovering over the marsh. On the other, the sea of ​​plastic that covers the greenhouses. And in the background, after broken and some narrowing, the final packet flies. The Deceunink team lost Hodeg through a crash and Cavendisch through a breakdown, so they pulled Senechal in the sprint. But he cannot beat one of the favorites, the Italian Giacomo Nizzolo, European champion, who clearly wins the Almería Classic ahead of Senechal, Laas and Jon Aberasturi.

For a large part of the peloton, the Andalusian event is the first of the year. Also for Alejandro Valderde. For the Murcian it is something else: it will be his last presence in this race. He has turned 40 and all his cycling dreams. It is the season of his farewell. Every race he goes to he will say goodbye. Also, of course, it was the christening of many debutants, such as Mikel Azparren, who is 21 years old and barely knew how to walk when Valverde debuted at the Clásica de Almería in 2002.

The 183 kilometers of the test ran between two seas, the Mediterranean and the plastic one. There were leaks, like that of Maté (mountain prize) and Lazkano at the beginning, and like that of Ibon Ruiz and Madrazo at the end. But everyone knew that Almería is a preserve for sprinters. There were also falls. There are always them in this winter classic. And there was, of course, vertigo in the access to Roquetas de Mar. The list of sprinters was enormous, with Gaviria as a reference. They all come from preseason. Full of ambition. But only one wins and it was Nizzolo. While celebrating it, Valverde, who entered eleven seconds and was 55th overall, greeted. First goodbye of his senior year. Muleño Luis León, for his part, finished in 41st place.