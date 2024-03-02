Nizza Monferrato, the 18-year-old daughter stabs her father to death: arrested

Murder in the family in the Asti area. On Friday evening Akhyad Sulaev, 50, was stabbed to death by his daughter Makka, 18, in the family apartment in via San Giovanni, in Nizza Monferrato, in the Asti area.

The Carabinieri of Canelli and Nizza Monferrato intervened on site and were entrusted with the investigations coordinated by prosecutor Andrea Trucano of the Alessandria prosecutor's office. The girl is under arrest. As reported Fanpage, it was she who stabbed her father in the abdomen. Rescued by the 118 doctors, the man died shortly afterwards. The family – which also includes the mother and three younger brothers of the arrested young woman – immigrated to Piedmont a few years ago, they are originally from the Caucasus. According to what has emerged so far, they are all observant Muslims, the eighteen-year-old was wearing the hijab even when the Carabinieri arrived. Nothing is yet known about the motive.

After last night's murder the girl was found in the house, paralyzed by fear. She would have immediately handed herself over to the military. They took her to the barracks to question her in front of the PM Andrea Trucano of the Alessandria Prosecutor's Office, and then she was arrested.

The Carabinieri are working on the case and are evaluating all the hypotheses, including the rumors of a sudden dismissal of the man from the restaurant where he worked, to understand a possible connection with the quarrel and the stabbings.