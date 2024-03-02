Nizza Monferrato, the 18-year-old daughter stabs her father to death: arrested

Murder in the family in the Asti area. On Friday evening Akhyad Sulaev, 50, was stabbed to death by his daughter Makka, 18, in the family apartment in via San Giovanni, in Nizza Monferrato, in the Asti area.

The Carabinieri of Canelli and Nizza Monferrato intervened on site and were entrusted with the investigations coordinated by prosecutor Andrea Trucano of the Alessandria prosecutor's office. The girl is under arrest. As reported Fanpage, it was she who stabbed her father in the abdomen. Rescued by the 118 doctors, the man died shortly afterwards. The family – which also includes the mother and three younger brothers of the arrested young woman – immigrated to Piedmont a few years ago, they are originally from the Caucasus. According to what has emerged so far, they are all observant Muslims, the eighteen-year-old was wearing the hijab even when the Carabinieri arrived.

After last night's murder the girl was found in the house, paralyzed by fear. She would have immediately handed herself over to the military. They took her to the barracks to question her in front of the PM Andrea Trucano of the Alessandria Prosecutor's Office, and then she was arrested.

The young woman confessed to having stabbed her father to death to defend her mother during yet another argument in the home of the family, of Russian origin. “He had been mistreating us for some time, he was violent”, both the 19-year-old daughter and the man's wife reported to the Carabinieri of the Canelli company, coordinated by the Alessandria Prosecutor's Office. The mistreatment, according to what they said, did not concern the three younger brothers of Makka. The one who raised the alarm, calling the police, was a woman unrelated to the family, a friend, who was busy following her younger brothers with their school homework.

The basis of the heated discussion which then led to the murder was the fact that the man had resigned from his job in a restaurant (an area in which his wife also works and, compatibly with school commitments) . It wouldn't have been the first time the 50-year-old left a job suddenly, putting the family in difficulty, according to what the mother and daughter said.

No complaints of mistreatment and violence

The police investigating the murder had no formal complaints of mistreatment or violence in the family. However, the picture of violence that the 19-year-old Makka suffered for some time together with her mother emerges from the testimonies and elements collected by the investigators.

The neighbors, in the small condominium in the center of Nizza Monferrato, are incredulous and continue to talk about “good, reserved, kind people”, who arrived from the Russian Caucasus a few years ago and were trying to integrate. “They weren't arguing, they were calm” they say, except for the fact that on Friday an argument was seen in the street between the man and his wife. He gestured, she nodded, but they don't know what they were saying, except that the man had just quit. The “hard worker” of the family seemed to be the one who had the most difficulty settling in, at least in terms of the language.

The 19-year-old's lawyer: She needs to be protected”

“The biggest concern as a defense now is to protect this girl, who after the incident finds herself in difficult psychological conditions. She is in great difficulty. This is why a protected structure was requested for her”, declared the 19-year-old's lawyer, Massimo Sfolcini. “I am awaiting notification of the documents for the hearing to validate the arrest – explained the lawyer – which will probably be held on Monday. The investigating judge of Alessandria in charge will evaluate any precautionary needs and the requests of the prosecutor Andrea Trucano. We will discuss it, but I don't think they exist.”

“The family – he underlined – had been in Italy for five or six years and was very reserved, very closed, with a very observant religious orientation, which led to a loneliness in the facts and in the suspect a desperation in not being able to find help for the situation at home. The girl had taken on a significant role in the family, because in addition to studying successfully, she looked after her younger siblings and on weekends, from Friday to Sunday, she worked in the same place where her mother was employed, to help financially. They spoke Russian to each other and she had settled in, but she struggled to form solid friendships, even though she had one friend in particular to whom she had confided the situation.”