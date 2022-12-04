A terrible accident during the night in Nizza Monferrato, in the province of Asti, took the life of a one and a half year old child: on the provincial road 28 which connects the municipality with Bruno, two cars had a head-on. The police, 118 operators and the Asti fire brigade immediately intervened on the spot to extract the injured people from the metal sheets. The rush to the hospital in Alexandria was useless, there was nothing they could do for the child.

His parents were injured: the mother was transported in red code to the emergency room, the father suffered minor injuries. A fourth person was also in the hospital, who was sitting in the passenger compartment of the other car involved. The driver of the vehicle tested positive for the alcohol test. According to the first reports, the cause of the accident would have been the poor visibility and the asphalt wet from the rain. The police are investigating the dynamics.