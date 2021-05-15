Football club “Nizhny Novgorod” will play in the Premier League in the season 2021-2022, This is stated on May 15 in a message on website National Football League (FNL).

“Nizhny Novgorod” gets the ticket in accordance with the regulations of transitional (play-off) matches, which was approved by the Bureau of the RFU Executive Committee on Friday May 14, writes Sport-Express.

“In accordance with article 4.1 of this document, clauses 4.5.2.2-4.5.2.4 of the Regulations of the Russian Championship and clauses 3.4.1-3.4.3 of the Championship of Russia, if the RFU 1 license, which gives the right to play in the Premier League, is not received two clubs from those who took 1-4 places in Olimp-FNL and 13th or 14th place in the Tinkoff Championship of Russia, the remaining four clubs from the above will receive the right to participate in the Premier League Championship 2021-2022, provided that they have the corresponding license “, – the message says.

Nizhny Novgorod received the license.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that Nizhny Novgorod will move up to the Premier League instead of Orenburg. There will be no transition matches as Alania finished fourth in the FNL.

As noted the day before in the RFU, if two clubs from those who took 13th and 14th places in the RPL, 1-4th places in the FNL do not receive a license, then the remaining ones receive the right to participate in the Major League without playing play-offs. four licensed clubs.

The need for a hasty change in the regulations arose because the rules adopted before the start of the season did not describe the situation that had developed at the end of the season in the FNL: it was not clear what to do if the teams that did not receive a license to participate in the Tinkoff RPL were among the two winners of the FNL (Orenburg), and among potential participants in transitional matches (Alania).

After the defeats of Torpedo and Baltika, who claimed fourth place in the FNL, it became obvious that there would be no transitional matches this season: among the four best teams of the FNL, only two are Krylya Sovetov (first place) and Nizhny Novgorod (third ) received licenses to participate in the RPL.