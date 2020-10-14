The Nizhny Novgorod region expects to attract 100 million rubles from the federal budget for the development of farming in 2021. This is twice the amount of subsidies received for these purposes in 2020, according to the website of the regional government, citing Governor Gleb Nikitin.

As the head of the region explained, the additional funds will increase the number of recipients of grants under the Agrostartup program. Accordingly, it will be possible to implement more business projects in different directions, writes IA “NewsNN”…

In turn, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Resources of the region, Nikolai Denisov, noted that the grants of “Agrostartup” are provided within the framework of the national project “Small and Medium Enterprises and Support for Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives.” 16 farms received subsidies this year. The total amount was 55.5 million rubles.

In addition, support for a total amount of 294.5 million rubles was provided under the grant programs of the regional misselkhoz. In total, 4.2 billion rubles will be allocated for the development of the region’s agro-industrial complex in 2020. At the moment, the recipients have received 3 billion rubles.