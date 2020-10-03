Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva), editor-in-chief of the Nizhny Novgorod edition of Koza Press, who had earlier committed suicide near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Nizhny Novgorod, was suspected of belonging to a sect. On Friday, October 2, reports TASS with reference to the President of the All-Russian Professional Psychotherapeutic League Viktor Makarov.

According to the expert, the behavior of a journalist is unusual for people with a stable psyche, as adherents of a fanatical idea or members of destructive sects usually behave this way.

“She was exactly preparing, she came to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is most often done by people with overvalued, dominant ideas, fanatically obstinate people. And if this is a fanatical belief, then we already go out on the topic of the sect, “- quoted by Makarov’s agency.

The woman’s body was found in the afternoon of October 2 on Gorky Street in the city center. Before committing suicide, she was sitting on a bench opposite the building of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Later, the regional SUSK confirmed that Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva), the editor-in-chief of the Nizhny Novgorod Internet edition “Koza Press” was the deceased, and began a pre-investigation check. The department noted that her death was not related to the conduct of searches on the eve of her death, since the journalist was involved in the case as a witness.

An hour before committing suicide, Slavina left a note about her imminent death on her Facebook page. A posthumous psychological and psychiatric examination will be carried out to establish the mental state of the deceased.

According to REN TV, searches at Slavina’s place were carried out in connection with the case of Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s associate – Mikhail Iosilevich, a Nizhny Novgorod activist of the Open Russia, accused under the article “Implementation of the activities of an undesirable organization”.

The day before, a search was carried out at Iosilevich himself. An Israeli passport was found, about which the man received no information from the migration service, $ 120 thousand, sectarian literature, a traumatic pistol, four mobile phones and the same number of portable storage media, as well as a hidden recording device disguised as a flash drive.

In May 2019, Iosilevich was photographed on a driver’s license with a colander on his head. He is a supporter of the parody religion – Pastafarianism. According to the publicist and political scientist Armen Gasparyan, Slavina is also a supporter of this religion.