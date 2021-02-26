The explosion in a residential building in Nizhny Novgorod was due to a gas leak from a gas distribution system, and not due to gas equipment in a sushi bar on the basement of the building. This is the reason for the incident was named by the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin. Reported by RIA News…

“We can say that the reason was not the gas equipment in the cafe. The priority version of the investigating authorities is a gas leak from the gas distribution system, ”Nikitin said. The head of the region stressed that this version is preliminary and will be checked.

The governor added that the house is currently being checked for possible sources of gas leaks so that electricity can be returned to the building.

An explosion on the basement of the building where the sushi bar is located became known on the morning of February 26. Because of this, a fire began on the first floor of a 12-storey two-entrance brick residential building, its area was 30 square meters. In addition, there was a partial collapse of the structures. As a result of the incident, three people were injured.