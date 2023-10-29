Nizhny Novgorod defeated Sochi with a score of 1:0 in the match of the 13th round of the RPL

Paris Nizhny Novgorod defeated Sochi in their arena in the match of the 13th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting ended with a score of 1:0. The only goal was scored in the 38th minute by the hosts’ 30-year-old midfielder Nikolai Kalinsky. In the 62nd and 93rd minutes, penalties were awarded against the Nizhny Novgorod team, but Vanja Drkusic and Christian Noboa were unable to convert them.

Thus, after 13 matches, Nizhny Novgorod is in sixth place in the standings with 20 points. Football players from Sochi are in last 16th place with nine points. Krasnodar remains the leader of the RPL with 28 points.

In the next match, Paris Nizhny Novgorod will play away against Dynamo Moscow on November 2. Sochi will host Fakel the day before.