In the Nizhny Novgorod region, they are not going to introduce a ban on launching fireworks and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. There were no restrictions on the use of pyrotechnic products at this time, they said. IA “NewsNN” in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The agency made a similar request to the administration of Nizhny Novgorod. They only said that the Civil Defense Ministry has not yet determined the place for launching fireworks, but they did not specify a possible ban on fireworks and the use of other pyrotechnics.

Earlier, the mayor’s office presented the program of New Year’s celebrations. It started on December 16 in different districts of Nizhny Novgorod and will last until mid-January.

On December 22, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that no one in the Moscow region forbids launching fireworks on New Year’s Eve. According to him, local residents will be able to launch fireworks, but the holiday can be celebrated in other ways.

Earlier, on December 20, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow recalled that the law on silence, which prohibits launching fireworks after 23:00, is also valid on New Year’s Eve,