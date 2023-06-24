The Nixxes studio he is known worldwide for his porting works from PlayStation to PC consoles: Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn but also The Last of Us Part 1 are some examples of his works.

The team is part of big family of PlayStation Studios and, precisely on the occasion of a short video presentation of the study, Coen Frauenfelder, lead engineer of the project, declared:

“What we deliver to PlayStation Studios are high quality PC ports. We are also working more and more on the creation of remastered”

The video itself does not deliver more clues about the work in progress from the team: with the exception of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart on PC, we are groping in the dark.

Many users hope to be able to see soon a remastered version of Bloodborneone of the most loved titles for PS4, on PC or PS5 since, among the big names of the last generation, it is one of the few that is still so anchored to the original console.

The next good opportunity to find out more, now that the conference period is over? The Game Awards. We just have to wait for an announcement because certainly something is boiling in the pot.