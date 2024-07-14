July 14, 1974

PLOTS IN THE POPULAR COLONY ARE AWARDED. This day, the process for the allocation of 700 lots in the “Ayuntamiento 72” neighborhood begins in earnest, benefiting first of all about 400 families who live in the so-called “belts of misery” on the outskirts of the city. The transfer of lots will be done in two stages: the first for families in the “belts” and the second for families who live in rented houses. The lots cost around eight thousand pesos and only $38.50 per week, with terms of three and five years.

Nixon doubts he will be prosecuted. Washington. President Richard Nixon believes the House Judiciary Committee is likely to vote in favor of impeachment, but he doubts that when the full 435 members meet they will approve the committee’s decision. Deputy Press Secretary Gerald Warren said the president is aware of a statement by his own lawyer, James St. Clair, that the committee would vote to impeach Nixon. “I think St. Clair is correct in his analysis of the situation, and presumably the speaker has been briefed on the situation and agrees with the analysis,” Warren said. St. Clair had told reporters earlier that he believed the Judiciary Committee would recommend impeachment, but that the full House would not follow that recommendation. Nixon has been discussing the situation with congressional leaders in private meetings this week. St. Clair also said that in John Dean’s eight-hour testimony before the Judiciary Committee, he testified that Nixon “could not possibly have had anything to do” with illegal payments made to several of those who raided Democratic Party offices in Washington to buy their silence.

DAWN GIACONE PARTYLorenia Ramos, Beatriz Tachna, Susy Serrano and Elsa Montaño organized a party in honor of the beautiful Dawn Giacones, who was surprised with this demonstration of affection from her friends. The celebration took place at the Ramos family home, where Paty Amarillas, Cristina Osuna, Yamila Mexía, Muñeca de la Vega, Lucy Stone, Enrique Yamuni, Rodolfo de la Vega, and many more young people gathered. All the attendees had a very fun time in the most lively of environments.

July 14, 1999

LOW POPULARITY OF THE GOVERNOR. Over the past three months, the image of Governor Juan Millán and the mayors of Ahome, Guasave, Salvador Alvarado and Culiacán has declined considerably, possibly due to their inability to combat violence and resolve the most urgent problems that plague the people of Sinaloa. To date, the most relevant cases of the nearly 300 murders committed in Sinaloa in 1999 have not been resolved, which demonstrates the high level of impunity that frightens the citizens.

CHINCHACHOMA FATHER IS BURIED. Mexico City Alejandro García Durán, 64 years old, “Father Chinchachoma”, was buried in the parish of San Jerónimo in Candelaria de los Patos, where he began his social work to help street children in Mexico. More than 96 hours after he died in Bogotá, Colombia, of a heart attack, the Patronato de Hogares Providencia obtained authorization from the authorities in Mexico to bury Father Chinchachoma in the area of ​​the presbytery of the parish, listed as a historical monument.

