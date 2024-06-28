June 28, 1974

15 THOUSAND SOLDIERS BEHIND CABINS. Some 15,000 well-armed soldiers trained for combat in jungle and mountain areas began to enter the Sierra Madre del Sur, whose foothills they had not been able to enter due to the armed resistance of Lucio Cabañas. Thus, one of the largest human hunts in this entity was unleashed, to subdue Cabañas and his people. The uniformed men are armed with the most powerful rifles and with adequate instrumentation, reaching the 40 established access points in light tanks, jeeps, horses and helicopters.

Nixon arrives in Russia. Moscow. After a riot of cordiality in which the President of the United States, Richard Nixon, the Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger and the head of the Communist Party, Leonid Brezhnev, chatted and joked to their heart’s content for several hours, things took on a different tone. of complete seriousness at the time of the toast at the official banquet in the Kremlin, attended by one hundred guests. First Brezhnev, then Nixon, rose to toast in what was once the Tsars’ Audience Hall, later noting that they will be in talks to end the nuclear arms race. “For peace and happiness between the peoples of the Soviet Union and the United States, and for world peace in general,” Brezhnev said, raising his glass of champagne. Nixon responded: “We are both looking for peace, but a peace that is more than simply the absence of war, we are looking for peace for positive progress, which it can bring to our two peoples. But we have to go even further and give every human being in our two countries a positive interest in peace, because that is the only way we can establish lasting relations. When Nixon rose to toast, he received a thunderous ovation. Formal talks will begin tomorrow. In official United States circles it was said that an agreement on the delimitation of nuclear weapons could not be a deal.

VILMA LUQUE CELEBRATED ON HER ANNIVERSARY. Mrs. Luis Luque and Mrs. Josefina Gámez de Luque were the hosts of the joyous party offered in honor of their heiress Sandra Vilma, who celebrated another year of life. The meeting took place at the family home, where Vilma’s friends and schoolmates gathered to enjoy the celebration in which the gracious hosts showed their attention. The attendees took the garden as their center of operations, enjoying great joy.

June 28, 1999

REFIGERATION FAILS AGAIN IN THE ISSSTE. The Issste staff in this square work under protest due to lack of air conditioning, while relatives of some 19 hospitalized patients expressed their dissatisfaction with the failure, which affects all services. According to the complaints, two days ago the air conditioning system began to fail in that clinic, which caused the discontent of workers and patients, whose relatives went to the extent of bringing their own fans to suffocate, albeit minimally, the intense heat.

LABASTIDA, BELOW FOX. Mexico City The PRI candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Francisco Labastida Ochoa, registered an increase of almost 17 percentage points in the voting intention of the national electorate, going from 9% to 26% in just one month, according to a survey . However, he has not been able to surpass the PAN candidate, Vicente Fox Quesada, who continues to lead the list of preferences of presidential candidates, despite the fact that he increased only two points compared to May when he obtained 29.4% and in June he reached 31.2%. %.

