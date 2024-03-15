EFully automatic espresso machines are called that because they make espresso fully automatically. The Cube 4 from Nivona for 480 euros is a semi-automatic espresso machine. Don't worry, it makes a whole espresso, but halfway through the production process the user has to help with two steps. Such a semi-automatic machine has advantages: the device can be cleaned quickly and its design is quite compact. The Nivona machine is about half the size of most fully automatic machines, and it also has a chic, minimalist design. Nevertheless, 250 grams of beans fit into the container and 1.4 liters of water fit into the tank. You don't need more volume.

The cube divides the work process into two steps. Grinding is done on the left side and brewing on the right. The connecting element is the click cup, which is essentially a mobile brewing unit. Everyone can judge for themselves whether it is “revolutionary,” as Nivona writes, but the idea is definitely clever. You first insert this cylinder on the left under the mill, whereupon a triangle of dots and a scale from one to five appear on the narrow display, with which you can select the amount of flour. If you press the triangle, the mill starts and fills the brewing unit with flour. If necessary, the grinding level can be adjusted using a slider on the left side of the housing. Now the cup has to change sides. It's quick: pull it out and insert it on the right.