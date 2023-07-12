Already on the first day of the holiday in Turkey things go wrong: Nivin (7) is short of breath, she has to go to the doctor and ends up in the ICU. It’s the start of some dramatic days. Once back in Breda, her parents Maan and Andy fear the bills because they were not properly insured. “We have already sold some valuable items to raise money.”
Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
11:49
